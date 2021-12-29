Gbera app launched to bridge gap in dispatch services

Scope Digi Communication, a Nigerian tech startup has introduced a new logistics app, Gbera, poised to address issues that border on dispatch services in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Ayobami Adefajo, the founder of Scope Digi Communication said Gbera which was founded in January 2021, but officially launched in December 2021, is available to logistics companies to help them secure more customers, both individuals, and organisations who are major players in the industry.

Adefajo furthermore stated that the app will also help connect the logistics companies to independent dispatchers.

“Just like Uber, Bolt, etc, Gbera is majorly on logistics companies and solely on delivery but not limited to motorbikes; van, buses among others will also be deployed,” he said.

He explained that Gbera is an easy-to-use dispatch hub with the app available on both android and iOS.

Read also: Akintoye unveils anti-kidnapping app, PAJAWIRI

According to Adefajo, “Gbera app caters to the everyday delivery needs with just a push of a button.

“We have a user-friendly mobile app that connects dispatchers in major cities with users to deliver economical delivery services in just a few clicks for a variety of user groups, from companies to individuals.

“You can send parcels and track their progress, or purchase groceries and have it delivered on time.

“For your convenience, Gbera’s all-new solution app integrates the parcel sending and ordering system services into a single app.

“Sending parcels has never been easier. Simply choose a pick-up and drop-off location. You will receive an estimate right away.

“You can then track the driver from pickup through delivery and share this information with the receiver and also get notified of any delay (gridlock, security checkpoint) from the dispatcher right there in the app.

“Gbera functions as your personal delivery guide as we share insight on best prices, group delivery, same-day delivery, scheduled delivery, truck rentals for moving goods and properties.

“Gbera is ideal for you to order whatever you want because we provide a variety of options. Our app caters for pick up and deliveries within Lagos and throughout Nigeria.”

Logistics companies, he said are in for a better experience with Gbera when they sign up by filling in their details on www.gbera