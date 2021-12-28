Akintoye unveils anti-kidnapping app, PAJAWIRI

Emeritus Professor and the Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua, a Yoruba self-determination group, Banji Akintoye, has unveiled PAJAWIRI, a mobile application designed to track kidnapped victims and expose danger anywhere in Yoruba land.

The mobile application and alert system can also expose criminal elements wherever they are with their victims once the victims have the application installed in their phones either on or off. The app also has another system called AFINIHAN that can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application.

There have been concerted efforts by government and private individuals in Yoruba land to address the worsening insecurity in the region. Yoruba land in recent times has witnessed frequent kidnappings, incessant rape cases and deaths. The latest move which culminated in the launch of PAJAWIRI came from well-meaning Yoruba at home and in the Diaspora to tame insecurity so that agriculture, the mainstay of the region could be resuscitated.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, Akintoye, who joined the event virtually, said the emergence of PAJAWIRI is an evidence that the Yoruba people are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

“We have now proven to the world that we cannot be captured nor be subdued. We are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued. It is these Innovations and intellectual powers that we will deploy to get ourselves out of the quagmires of Nigeria”, Akintoye said.

Maxwell Adeleye, Akintoye’s communications manager said the app could be activated instantly.

“Every person in possession of the PAJAWIRI app on their telephone will be able to activate the app instantly, whenever they find themselves in danger. By activating the app, they will be able to alert their families, their friends and their neighbours that they are in danger and that they need help.

“In that way, no Yoruba person needs to be alone anywhere on their farms, schools, market places, shops and anywhere else. Any person who finds himself threatened by danger and who is in possession of PAJAWIRI app will be able to alert other persons for help. In short, Yoruba people today, are able now to enjoy security individually and collectively through the use of the app known as PAJAWIRI”, Adeleye said.

Present at the unveiling of the app were the pioneer commissioner for Education in Osun-State and immediate past chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Wale Adeniran; immediate past general secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, George Akinola; university dons, Kayode Akinwande, Akinsola Adejuwon, amongst others.

Commenting further, Akintoye said the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide owed its engineers who put this together an enormous debt of gratitude. The Yoruba people also owed a lot of gratitude to the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination group, “Ilana Omo Oduduwa” for all the encouragement and support that they have given to these engineers.

“The creators of this app have magnanimously offered to put it freely at the disposal of every Yoruba person for the next thirty days. That is, from now till the 21st of January, 2022. This means that all Yoruba people can have the protection of Pajawiri without paying any fees for the next thirty days.

“After that, those who choose to continue to enjoy the protection of PAJAWIRI will be able to do so with an affordable monthly subscription. That is for those of us who have smart phones(android, iOS or IPhone). For those of us who do not have smart phones (android, iOS or iPhone), there is a hand-held alert device named AFINIHAN to work equally as effectively as the PAJAWIRI on the IPhone.

“AFINIHAN a tiny hand-held device that is able to perform wonders. This tiny device has been efficiently tested and will be available for purchase at a small affordable price.The purpose of all these technological provisions, is that the Yoruba nation must carry all its people along in this provision of security”, Akintoye, the Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua remarked.

Speaking on the ideal features and benefits of the app, the coordinator of the PAJAWIRI project, Ayobami Abolaji, explained that the PÀJÁWÌRÌ app is a system for warning and protection through an alarm and alert system that will generate protective action for the community and each individual user.

The United States based IT expert said: “The PÀJÁWÌRÌ app is designed to provide a technological solution or a system that allows people to warn others of impending dangers and arouse established response teams in the communities to stop and prevent various vices such as: kidnapping, raping, armed robbery, arson, theft, accidents, murders and banditry against app users and their community members.

“The PÀJÁWÌRÌ app is a technologically savvy information and communication application that alerts and locates the source and flash points of dangerous security breaches where unchallenged massacre of valuable human lives and properties are perpetrated. The PÀJÁWÌRÌ app proffers a modern day means of curbing or permanently alleviating the fears that has gripped the inhabitants of any geographical location and settlements once and for all.

“The PÀJÁWÌRÌ app was designed to be activated through a referral process only, in order to be able to know the identities of the app users and detect suspicious and criminal elements disguising as real users. It will be free to download by any users and will be operational after the referral activated the new user to have the referral identification.

“AFINIHAN is an android and iPhone (iOS) compatible application device that sends alert signals to the connected phone systems. It is a mobile alarm system that allows those without hand held phones to connect to and alert those with the smart phones and computer devices set up at data command and control centres established at various perimeters in the geographical entities that the app is operating from”, Abolaji, added.