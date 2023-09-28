Foundation launches scholarship program for vulnerable children with NAPAC

In a bid to establish a scholarship programme for orphaned or vulnerable children across the country, the Literacy Integration and Formal Education (LIFE) Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides support to vulnerable children and families in Nigeria, has signed a partnership agreement with the Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC).

According to a statement seen by BusinessDay, LIFE Foundation employs various measures and programmes to improve the lives of these children, including educational sponsorships, educational support, advocacy, and healthcare assistance with the hope of offering hope and meaningful lives to the most vulnerable children in Nigeria.

“Transforming lives with love, through measures that bring meaning to the lives of abandoned, stigmatised, and underserved children is what we have been doing since inception,” Elvira Salleras, founder of LIFE Foundation said.

Niran Koko, board chair at NAPAC Foundation said NAPAC Foundation and LIFE Foundation have a shared belief in the transformative power of education.

“We understand that knowledge is not just a privilege, it is an avenue to explore, to grow, and to dream. It is a beacon that guides us towards a brighter future,” Koko said.

“As someone who benefited from the education system in Nigeria, I know firsthand, the significance of education as a catalyst for change, a vehicle for breaking the cycle of poverty, and a way to empower individuals to rise above their circumstances,” Koko added.

Through grants from their ETLD programme, NAPAC says they will not just be providing financial support but will be nurturing the dreams and aspirations of young minds. Beyond giving the grant, they have committed to giving hope, hope that the children can achieve greatness, hope that they can change their own lives, impact their immediate families and communities, and change Nigeria and the world at large.

According to Koko, “We hope that this partnership between NAPAC Foundation and L.I.F.E Foundation will become a model for other organisations in Nigeria and the diaspora to join in this noble endeavour.

NAPAC Foundation will continue to encourage other organisations to replicate this endeavour, to adopt a school, sponsor a student, provide a grant, and be a part of the transformation that education brings.”

“This partnership between L.I.F.E and NAPAC is inevitable and makes all the sense. I have no qualms about supporting the partnership. Furthermore, I have no option but to mentor the next generation after all, I am a great example of what can be possible when opportunities are offered. Such opportunities allowed me to work for global iconic brands like BMW, Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz and Bentley, just to name a few,” Stan Mukoro, Board member, NAPAC stated.