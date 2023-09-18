Egbin Power boosts investment in host communities with scholarships

Egbin Power Plc, a power generation company in Nigeria, has boosted its investment in education by awarding scholarships to students from its host communities.

The scholarship programme, which is now in its eighth edition, covers all school expenses, including tuition, textbooks, and school uniforms, as well as other educational items.

During the presentation of awards to beneficiaries of the scholarship, the firm restated its commitment to education in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which “aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

The beneficiaries in this year’s edition, drawn from public schools in the host communities – Egbin, Ijede and Ipakan – were presented with scholarship awards which cover all school expenses, including tuition, textbooks, and school uniforms in addition to other educational items.

Speaking at the ceremony organised to honour the beneficiaries, Mokhtar Bounour, chief executive officer at Egbin Power, said education remains the bedrock of transformational advancement of societies, socio-economic growth and human capital development, which the company strongly promotes through its various initiatives.

“The foundation of development in any community, society or nation is education because it brings sustainability and progress and raises future leaders for a more prosperous society,” he said.

He said the company knows the significance of quality education, which is why it has continued to provide the scholarship programme in its host communities, in line with the SDGs.

“Education is a child’s right, as it strengthens the developmental capacities of individuals, communities, groups, institutions, and countries. That is why we have instituted this scholarship programme to achieve rapid development in our host communities,” he added.

While receiving the scholarship awards, Abimbola Akinbiyi, one of the beneficiaries, expressed her happiness to have emerged as one of the awardees.

She commended Egbin Power for creating the scholarship programme in order to encourage students to give their best in education. Her father, Mark Akinbiyi, commended the firm, the community leaders and teachers of the school for encouraging students to participate and excel in their academic endeavours.