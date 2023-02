Egbin Power inducts graduate engineers, tasks them on innovation

In line with its commitment to sustainably drive human capital development in the power sector, Egbin Power Plc has inducted 27 young engineers after successfully completing the company’s graduate engineering programme.

The 2022 graduates are the third batch of Egbin Power’s engineering trainee programme.

The 12-month comprehensive developmental programme, run in collaboration with Energy Training Centre (ETC), is an immersive and experiential learning experience for selected young engineers, focusing on processes, procedures, and operations of the Nigerian Electricity Supply industry.

Kola Adesina, the group managing director of Sahara Power Group, said the programme is a critical intervention in building capacity of technical manpower with requisite skills for infrastructural and human capital development of the power sector.

He said that investment in new technology, expansion initiatives and innovative achievements at Egbin Power Plc requires a corresponding human capital profile to ensure optimal performance and profitability of the plant.

“Employment has been a challenge in this country, so this initiative helps us bring in more young people into the business and equip them to add value.

“We are looking to continually bring in value-adding personalities and we have no doubt that this crop of young talent will add value to our asset and ultimately assist in resolving the power challenges we have been experiencing in the last 63 years,” he said.

On his part, Mokhtar Bounour, CEO of Egbin Power Plc, said that investment in people is the key to success in any organization and reiterated the commitment of the company to provide all the support the young engineers require to make a difference.

“We are very proud of the progress our trainees have made and we believe that they are now well-equipped to make significant contributions to the power sector.

“These are the future leaders and they deserve to be supported. We believe in them and we are counting on them to make a difference in bringing energy to life responsibly,” Bounour said.

Ibiene Okeleke, the facilitator of the programme and Managing Director of ETC, said the learning academy gave the trainees access to top-notch learning facilities and curriculum delivered by a faculty of subject matter experts.

She said: “As one of Nigeria’s foremost learning institutions, these young graduate Engineers under our tutelage have gained extensive knowledge of the power sector. We look forward to seeing them solve the power challenges we face as a nation.”