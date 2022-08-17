Foundation donates fans, chairs to health centre in Lagos

Reachout Pertinence Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Pertinence Group, headquartered in Lagos, has donated units of ceiling fans and waiting area chairs to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary Health Centre in Egbeda, Lagos.

The gesture which was 16 high-standard ceiling fans, three dozen of plastic chairs and six four-seater waiting area chairs aimed to provide the PHC’s patients and staff members extra comfort while improving healthcare delivery.

The outreach which took place on August 5 was part of the activities carried out to celebrate the company’s 10th year anniversary and marked the Foundation’s first official outreach since its incorporation in July 2022.

Rasheed Abolade, Supervisor for Health, Alimosho Local Government expressed gratitude to the Foundation, noting that the donations were timely and much needed at the centre.

“Most of the ceiling fans you are replacing today have been faulty for about a year, patients and staff have been experiencing discomfort, especially on hot days, some of our chairs have been bad too and now you have helped us with new ones and we are grateful,” he said.

Read also: Edificio introduces innovative construction solutions

“I must say that the situation analysis was superb. Pertinence knew what we needed and donated it at the right time, when people start coming in from Monday, they will experience a different atmosphere here and we are really happy about that,” Odufuwa Kayode, Medical Officer of Health, Alimosho said.

Fatai Yusuf, World Health Committee Chairman, Akowonjo Health Centre urged that while the donations were greatly welcome, the health centre needs a new ambulance as its current one is completely worn out, and requires repair constantly.

Oladimeji Oke, team lead of Reachout said the Foundation is on a mission to boost growth opportunities and enhance social change through strategic outreaches that improve the wellbeing of the company’s host community and beyond, adding that they had embarked on several outreaches in the past.

“Pertinence as a business started in Alimosho and has grown, now is the time to give back to Alimosho, we chose the Bola Tinubu health centre because we believe that if someone is coming with an ailment, their condition could get worsened due to the condition of the reception,” he said.