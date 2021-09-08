Edificio introduces innovative construction solutions

In a bid to bridge the solutions gap of structural and architectural deficits, Edificio Limited – a construction firm, has deployed innovative strategies to cater for infrastructural development, manpower, and allied services in Nigeria’s real estate sector and beyond.

The company identified poor housing designs, architectural plans, and lack of qualified building contractors as the bane of the sector; but said it was on a mission to create grand masterpieces and flawless designs that will change the narrative in the industry.

The firm added that despite the unfriendly factors of slow land registration processes, as well as real estate treachery, Edificio Limited prides itself in building relationships on the foundation of transparent business dealings and investment.

Speaking about the company’s readiness to take on major construction projects across Africa, Osezino Egweni, the chief executive officer said Edificio was on a mission to tackle the perennial deficit in infrastructure, especially housing.

‘’A large number of the population do not have homes, going by our research, there is currently a void in the real estate industry, and Edificio, a subsidiary of the Pertinence Group is here to bridge the gap; especially as it concerns housing deficits,” he said.

He, however, noted that the task of bridging the wide gap couldn’t be left to the government alone to do, adding that it requires combined efforts of both the public and private sectors.

“Our main objective is to resolve the problem of housing deficit in the real estate sector through best practices and world-class construction services.”

Osezino added that the recent launch of the company will position Edificio as a change agent; as well as a pacesetter in the construction and real estate industry, especially because the brand was gaining entry into the industry as a niche real estate and road construction firm.

Edificio, he said, has a rich lineup team of architects, quantity surveyors, structural, civil, and service engineers.

“Edificio will be delivering an array of construction solutions to include; architectural, and structural designs, renovation works, maintenance among others to the construction industry,” he said.