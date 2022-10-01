Flutterwave upskills 200 graduate trainees via Human Capital Partners programme

Flutterwave has engaged the services of Human Capital Partners (HCP), a human resources consulting firm in Nigeria to equip its 200 recruited graduate trainees with the skills and competencies to excel as they begin their careers.

According to Harvard University, the Carnegie Foundation and Stanford research center, 85 percent of job success comes from having well developed soft (power) and people skills while only 15 percent comes from technical skills.

These power skills are not just important in helping the individuals/new employees get along; they complement technical skills and help produce business results.

Mansi Babyloni, the chief people and culture officer at Flutterwave explained that HCP designed interactive, hands-on, impactful and practical sessions.

“Very glad to have partnered with HCP for our graduate trainee programme. The team understood our training needs and designed a bespoke programme to help our 200 GTs be set up for success not only at Flutterwave but for life,” Babyloni said.

Reni Odebiyi, head of talent management at Flutterwave said, “It was a pleasure working with Tutu and her team at HCP. They were able to deliver an impactful two-week on boarding programme with a focus on both business and soft skills.

It was of utmost importance to us that the training modules were consistent with our ethos here at Flutterwave, detailed enough to equip trainees with foundational skills needed to hit the ground running, and delivered in an engaging way. We look forward to engaging the HCP team again in the future.”

Adetutu Songonuga, partner learning and development at Human Capital Partners speaking on its objectives said, “Competencies needed for success in the world of work today include creativity, innovation, critical thinking, problem solving skills and effective interpersonal communication skills.

“These have been found to be just as important as the technical skills, if not more so, and organizations looking to hire for the long term should prioritize an on-boarding process that includes equipping their new hires with these skills. Working with Flutterwave was a joy because we were on the same page.

A well designed on-boarding programme helps organisations create a healthy working environment for new hires. It also improves employee retention as individuals are equipped with the skills to succeed in their current role and thrive in the new work environment. For the trainees, it serves as an opportunity to discover their strengths and areas of development while equipping them to function optimally and integrate quickly into the workforce,” Songonuga said.

Ariyo Ademidun, one of the participants shared her experience thus: “During our two-week onboarding training with Human Capital Partners (HCP), I learned skills that will help me be more productive in my daily life. We developed our personal branding, presentation, problem-solving, and creative thinking skills, as well as our ability to work together and generate incredible ideas. I adored all of the facilitators; it was an unforgettable experience.”