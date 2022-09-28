Leadway bolsters human resource box with 34 graduate trainees

In the quest to bolster its talent pipeline, Leadway, Nigeria’s foremost financial services provider, has graduated thirty-four (34) young professionals following their successful completion of the company’s 2022 Graduate Trainee Programme. All the successful Trainees have been inducted into its diverse business portfolios.

The six-month intensive and immersive programme equips young graduates with the relevant skill set required to thrive in the dynamic and ever-evolving workforce. The training modules dealt with problem-solving, networking, technical and soft skills, workplace culture, digital proficiency for self-development, and professional capabilities preparing the Trainees to serve in different departments across the diverse verticals of the business.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for new professionals, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, managing director/CEO, Leadway Assurance, stated that the Graduate Trainee programme aligns with the organisation’s corporate twin mandate of providing career opportunities and upskilling Nigeria’s growing young, vibrant and productive population. The programme also strengthens its workforce with the right talent pool for its ambitious growth objectives.

“Our people are the centre-point of our continued marketplace performance and at the core of the organisation’s value creation. So, it is pertinent that we house the best talents in the industry to drive our objectives within the frames of our values and in alignment with the company’s vision and leadership position in the African insurance marketplace.

The Leadway Graduate Trainee Programme is designed to achieve a sustained pool of the required elite skills and talents by initiating young, promising, dynamic, future-centric minds into a comprehensive upskilling process that tunes them towards actualising the mandate of advancing our esteemed ethos.

“We are optimistic that the skills, innovation, and creativity that this programme unleashes satisfy the expectations of our cultural, strategic and operational requirements. We are confident that the training and onboarding of these young professionals further validates our profile as a youth-oriented and future-forward organisation.

“I would like to congratulate and celebrate the 2022 Leadway Graduate Trainees. Their successful induction is a testament to the tenacity, hard work, and commitment deployed during the six-month rigorous tutelage”, he added.

Leadway Assurance is one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance service companies with a reputation for service efficiency and customer reliability. The organisation is committed to bridging the financial protection gap and increasing the insurance penetration rate in Nigeria.