Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has pledged to continue to create equal opportunities for women and to always hold their achievements high. This follows the progress that the FMN Women’s Network has made in the areas of creating awareness, identifying issues and challenges. Other areas include showing the vision and creating the road map…

