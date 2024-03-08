FIRST E&P/NNPC JV undertakes medical outreach in Bayelsa

The OML 83 and 85 NNPC/ FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (‘the JV’) have undertaken medical outreach in 11 host communities in Bayelsa State, with over 3,400 residents benefitting.

The communities include Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ekeni, Fishtown, Foropa, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Sangana, Oginibiri, Okumbiri, and Okumbiribeleu.

The medical outreach (second in the series) commenced on Friday, February 23, 2024 and ended on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 reached residents in remote communities with free health checks, laboratory tests and treatment, as well as eye checks and care, dental services and distribution of mosquito nets.

This year’s programme followed the success of the maiden edition in 2022 which saw a total of 2,600 people spread across eight communities benefit from the initiative.

Speaking during the launch of the five-day medical outreach in Sangana, Ayebatonye Benjamin Basuo, head, social performance, FIRST E&P, stated that the initiative was implemented following a need assessment carried out in the host communities.

“The outreach was in line with FIRST E&P’s commitment to deliver high-impact social performance initiatives aimed at creating a better, sustainable future for our host communities, with a focus on education, infrastructural development, and health projects.

“Some of the communities reached do not have a hospital and residents must travel to other villages to access health care. We are pleased that with this initiative, we have been able to improve the quality of life for many, and in some instances to deliver lifesaving interventions,” Basuo said.

She added that “Beyond this programme, over the years, we have implemented other measures to bridge the healthcare gaps identified in our communities. For example, in 2020 we appointed 10 healthcare personnel to complement the efforts of the state government in caring for people in remote communities”.