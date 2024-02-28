Akwa Ibom depends healthcare services, engages volunteers for free medical outreach

As part of efforts to deepen quality healthcare delivery in the State, the Akwa Ibom State Government has begun an engagement of medical professionals who will volunteer for free medical services at a free medical outreach scheduled for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District next month.

The free medical outreach, a medical initiative of Akwa Ibom State Government ( the third phase), was announced by Governor Umo Eno, having been warmly received by the people, coming on the heels of the successful outreaches in Uyo and Oron respectively, earlier this month.

The free medical outreach, according to an official statement, is scheduled to hold at General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene in the second week of March, between 11th and 16th, 2024.

Augustine Vincent Umoh, Commissioner for Health, in an interview with Journalists in Uyo, stated that medical professionals who were willing to partner with the State Government had been invited to offer their professional expertise to assist the poor and vulnerable in the State.

Umoh said the health initiative would address some of the health challenges militating against people’s wellbeing by enhancing the quality of life and boosting economic productivity.

He called on professional bodies in the health sector to partner the State Government in delivering quality medical services to the people of Ikot Ekpene District particularly in the rural communities

Umoh thanked the Governor Umo Eno for not just being a health-friendly governor but also responding to the yearnings of the people through his pragmatic approach to governance and service delivery to the people.

Ekem John, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Medicals, lauded Governor Umo Eno for his visionary approach to healthcare delivery in Akwa Ibom State.

John also thanked Hensek Integrated Services, its strategic corporate partner, for its willingness to partner with the State Government over the free medical outreach programme.