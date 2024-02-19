Akwa Ibom judiciary gets two new chief registrars

Akwa Ibom State judiciary has announced the appointment of two new chief registrars as part of efforts to boost justice administration.

The appointees are for the High Court of Justice and the Customary Court of Appeal, Akwa Ibom State.

They are Winifred Umohandi for the High Court of Justice and Imaobong Okokon Essien as the Chief Registrar, Customary Court of Appeal, Akwa Ibom State.

Read also: Losing faith in the Judiciary will not do Nigeria any good Egwu

Speaking while swearing in the appointees in her office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaete Fabian-Obot commended them for their determination, zeal and dedication to duty, urging them to continue to be creative and innovative in their new positions of higher responsibilities.

She expressed the optimism that their promotions will spur them to increased productivity and meaningful contributions to the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary.

The appointees, who earlier subscribed to the Oath of Office and the Judicial Oath, had pledged to be faithful and loyal, and to discharge their functions and perform their duties honestly, to the best of their abilities without allowing their personal interests to influence either their official conduct or their official decisions.

Until her elevation and confirmation as the substantive Chief Registrar, Akwa Ibom State High Court, Winifred Umohandi was acting in that capacity.

Born on October 4, 1972 Winifred Umohandi holds both a Bachelor and Masters Degree in Law.

Imaobong Essien, the new Chief Registrar, Customary Court of Appeal, Akwa Ibom State, was born on January 26, 1967. She holds both Masters and Ph.D Degree in Law from the University of Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.

Until her new appointment, Imaobong Essien was the Deputy Chief Registrar, Probate Directorate and has worked in the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary since April, 1993.

Read also: Don urges Tinubu, NJC to curtail corruption in judiciary

Present at the swearing in ceremony were Judges of the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Magistrates, Heads of Directorates, Executive Secretary and members of the Akwa Ibom State Judicial Service Commission among other invited guests.