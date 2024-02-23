Akwa Ibom state govt PPP health initiative gets boost from Ibom Developers

In a bid to enhance the well-being of residents in the Ikot Okwo, Ikot Ikwot, and Ndauku communities of Ikot Abasi LGA, Akwa Ibom, the Akwa Ibom state government public-private partnership initiative through the Ibom Developers announced the successes of its comprehensive two-day medical outreach programme carried out on February 6 and 7, 2024.

Operating under the theme ‘Good Health Your Greatest Asset,’ the initiative aimed not only to address prevalent health concerns in those communities but to foster a culture of health consciousness and preventive care in the region.

The programme, was attended by local dignitaries including Dorothy Akpan Robert, Women Leader of the Ndauku Community, Felix Albert, Vice Council Secretary of Ndauku Community, Happy Negro Dickson, Compound Head of Dickson Family, Ndauku Community, Akpan Amos, Compound Head of Ikot Esighe Family, Ndauku Community, Ufot Frank Udoekpo, Compound Head of Udoekpo Family, Ndauku Community, Ukpe Uyo Amanama, Village Head of Ikot Ikwot Community, and Imaobong Anthony Sylvanus, Women Leader of Ikot Okwo Community, aimed to facilitate early intervention in health issues and promote a healthier community.

The medical camps, spearheaded by Ibom Developers, targeted prevalent health issues in the area, including malaria, typhoid, blood pressure, cough, skin rashes, and diabetes. Medical supplies were distributed, and individuals diagnosed with diabetes were guided lifestyle changes.

Dorothy Akpan Robert expressed gratitude on behalf of the community, stating, “Our community is grateful for this generous gesture, and we sincerely acknowledge Ibom Developers’ dedicated efforts and compassion. This initiative by the company empowers the community by fostering a culture of health consciousness and preventive care.”

Public health remains a priority for Ibom Developers, as they strive to prevent diseases, promote health education, and provide access to healthcare services.

Ukpe Uyo Amanama emphasised the transformative impact of community-driven health initiatives, stating, “Ibom Developers’ Medical Outreach Programme is a testament to the transformative impact that community-driven health initiatives can have on the lives of individuals and the health landscape of a region.”