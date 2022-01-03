First Bank says awards in 2021 reflect triple values

First Bank of Nigeria on Monday said the awards it received globally and nationally in 2021 reflected triple values of innovation, financial inclusion, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In 2021 alone, various awards organisations within Nigeria and globally recognised FirstBank’s drive for innovation in multiple areas.

First up is the “Most Innovative Banking Product 2021” award presented to FirstBank by the International Finance Awards. The award was for the bank’s “introduction of the fast-track contactless ATMs during the COVID-19 lockdown”.

The introduction of the fast-track contactless ATMs was one of FirstBank’s many thoughtful and innovative ways of reducing the risk of ATMs becoming COVID-19 spreaders instead of solely spreaders of customer satisfaction through access to one’s cash or as means of transfer of funds to loved ones and others or for bills payment. It was a loud message to the industry from its leader that banks should spare no effort in ensuring that people’s lives are not put at risk because they want to perform perfectly legitimate banking transactions.

Next were two awards that recognised the incredible efforts FirstBank was investing into migrating customers from its bricks-and-mortar channels to alternative channels. In 2020, over 85 percent of all “customer-induced transactions were performed on [FirstBank’s] self-service channels”. This figure says a lot about First Bank’s efforts in customer migration to alternative channels.

Global Finance recognised these efforts by awarding FirstBank “Best Consumer Digital Bank 2021” for “promoting and accelerating customer adoption of digital platforms”. BusinessDay, Nigeria’s leading business newspaper, also acknowledged the efforts and presented FirstBank with the award of “Alternative Delivery Channel of 2021” for “promoting various transaction delivery channels to its customers”.

For its relentless drive to ensure its customers are served using the best core banking platform wherever and whenever it is available in the world, FirstBank also got international recognition. The Asian Banker Awards recognised FirstBank and Infosys (global consulting and IT services company that is FirstBank’s strategic IT partner) with the ”Best Core Banking Implementation in Africa 2021” award for “constantly upgrading its technology to serve the needs of its customers”.

FirstBank’s innovative efforts in the domain of corporate banking also received global recognition. The recognition came by way of no less an awards programme than The Global Economics Awards, which, according to the organisers – UK-based The Global Economics publication, “serves as the epitome of the perseverance and credibility of its recipients”. The Global Economics Awards presented FirstBank with the “Most Innovative Corporate Banking Solutions Provider in Nigeria 2021” award.

In terms of innovation, the high point was the International Banker Awards’ recognition that straddled both innovation and financial inclusion. International Banker Awards presented FirstBank with the “Best Innovation in Retail Banking Nigeria 2021” award in recognition of “the impact the bank has made in bridging the financial exclusion gap in the country”.

Best CSR Practices Bank in Nigeria 2021” award by The Global Economics Awards is one among several CSR-linked awards. The award was presented to FirstBank in recognition of the bank’s efforts in the goal to migrate one million students in Nigeria to e-Learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was at a time when schools were shut across the country and around the world, and children were forced to stay at home for months.

There was also “Best Private Bank in Nigeria”, an award that has become synonymous with FirstBank. The award by Global Finance magazine, which organises it annually “to identify the banks around the world that have excelled across corporate governance, sustainability, and innovation, and played a key role in the industry’s growth”, was also won by FirstBank in 2017, 2018 and 2019.