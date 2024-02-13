Firm equips teens with leadership skills

Manners and Conduct, a personality and character development company in Nigeria, is set to conduct the second edition of its leadership skills development programme and boot camp for teens and preteens.

The boot camp themed ‘Who are you’ would create an avenue for developing leadership skills among students, both in Nigeria and other countries, according to a statement on Wednesday.

“The boot camp would feature speakers from various backgrounds. The selected speakers would address specific topics to inspire and motivate participants towards greatness,” Aderonke Faseru, the creative director of Manners and Conduct said in the statement.

She emphasised the importance of creating awareness about individual identity as a requirement for getting the full potential and talents.

“The essence of the program is also to push creativity and push individuals who have a stronger drive for excellence to do better.

“Truly takes a community to raise a champion. So, we need some of these guys to come and be part of the community that these children need to excel globally,” she added.

Faseru noted that the issues in Nigeria and Africa were the strict adherence to misguided ideologies.

“I do not believe one of the problems we have in Nigeria is poor leadership. I strongly believe we are where we are because of our ideologies. Even the followers are ready to take advantage of any situation” she said.