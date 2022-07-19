Medbury Medicals honoured as most responsive Covid-19 testing company in Nigeria

Medbury Medicals, an integrated healthcare company that provides Corporate Health, Medical

Diagnostics, and Pharmaceutical Services, has received special recognition as the Most

Responsive Covid-19 Testing Company in Nigeria.

The Health Services company was honoured at the 8th Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards,

in recognition of its role in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The award was presented to Medbury by the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease

Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, at the event, which was held in Lagos on Friday, June 24,

2022.

The Chairman, Advisory Board of NHEA, Dr. Anthony Omolola, reportedly said that the NHEA

is committed to honouring those making an impact in the health sector.

His words, “Over the years, NHEA has continued to strive to deliver new and creative ways to

honour excellence across the healthcare space. This year is no different. At these awards, we are

paying attention to those who pioneered innovative healthcare services in the era of change.’’

The Chief Executive Officer, Medbury Medicals, Dr. Itunu Akinware, responding to the award

added, “The award is a testament to our commitment to delivering quality healthcare services.

Our goal as a company is to continue to provide services through the entire healthcare value

chain as we continue to work to fix the healthcare challenges we face daily in Nigeria.

Medbury prides itself in customer service, rendering services, and rapid responses to customers’

queries, with the Mission to provide High Quality and High-Value care.

Leveraging technology, the Company added various unique features to its operations that make it easy for customers to track their health through WhatsApp and the deployment of a Mobile App for easy access to healthcare services.

Medbury Medical Services is an ISO-certified integrated healthcare company providing services

such as Medical Diagnostics, Corporate and Occupational Health Services, and Pharmaceutical

Supply.

Medbury’s vision is to bring positive change to the Nigerian Healthcare space by providing

services across the Healthcare value chain.