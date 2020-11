fDi Intelligence, a Financial Times service, has highly commended Alaro City, recognizing the city in the fdi Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2020. The award acknowledges the most promising free zones in the world. fdi Intelligence assesses free zones by growth rate, innovation, services, products and initiatives supporting companies in them. The city…

