Emerging Africa eyes listing on NGX

Toyin Sanni, the founder and CEO of Emerging Africa Group, has disclosed that the financial services firm is pursuing a listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

She said the listing on NGX is with the aim of enhancing its visibility and credibility in the Nigerian capital market.

Sanni, while speaking at the fifth-year anniversary of Emerging Africa Group in Lagos, disclosed that the firm is set to launch the Emerging Africa Technology Limited Mauritius and Emerging Africa Technology Fund Mauritius.

This is expected to manage a $50 million technology fund, positioning the firm at the forefront of technological innovation in Africa.

Speaking the firm’s set goals in the next five years, she said the firm intends to establish hubs in six geo-political regions of Nigeria and key African markets, position Emerging Africa closer to clients and facilitate better service delivery, undertaking bond issuance to provide financing for critical infrastructure projects, contributing to Africa’s development and economic growth, among others.

“These milestones represent our unwavering commitment to driving positive change in Africa, embracing innovation, and delivering exceptional financial solutions,” she said.

“We remain steadfast in our determination to foster sustainable economic growth, create opportunities, and empower communities across the continent,” she added.

Sanni said when Emerging Africa embarked on the journey in 2018, the vision was to become the leading catalyst for Africa’s emergence as a key global origin and destination for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) focused investments and finance.

“We set out to make a significant impact in the financial landscape of the great continent, and I am proud to say that we have made remarkable strides towards achieving this purpose,” she said.

Over the past five years, Emerging Africa Group has expanded from two companies in 2018 to ten as of date.

“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to diversifying our services and providing comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

“We have successfully built a robust ecosystem that covers investment banking, capital advisory, asset management, trusteeship capacity building, and funds management,” she said.

Sanni said the financial position of Emerging Africa has been exceptional over the years, stressing that the firm has experienced phenomenal growth across all key financial metrics between 2019 and 2022.

“Our revenue has achieved an average annual growth of 193 percent, while our profit before tax has grown at an astounding rate of 338 per cent.

“Total assets, managed funds, share capital, shareholders funds, earning per share, return on equity and return on assets, and profit margin have all shown remarkable growth rates, ranging from 149 per cent to 273 per cent,” she said.

“These numbers reflect our unwavering commitment to generating significant returns for our clients and investors. We have achieved this by upholding our core values of professionalism, integrity, and innovation,” she added.

Nike Akande, chairman of Emerging Africa Group said as the financial landscape is continuously evolving, it presents the firm with new challenges and opportunities.

“As we enter the next phase of our journey, we remain steadfast in our commitment to innovation, embracing technology and emerging trends to better serve our clients.

“We will continue to leverage our expertise and market insights to deliver superior financial solutions while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” Akande said.