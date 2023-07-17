EY gets new partners

EY Nigeria has announced the admission of four partners, four associate partners, and one director into its partnership fold.

The partners are Williams Erimona, Kanayo Echena, Olumide Oshikoya all of the audit practice (assurance service line), and Zion Athora of people advisory services (tax service line).

The associate partners are Kadulechi Ezeogu of financial audit information technology, Abiodun Ogunoiki of financial services risk management (both within the consulting service line), and Julius Dada and Omolara Balogun both of audit practice.

Jane Onobhayedo, the talent leader of the core business services, is elevated to director. Their admissions are effective July 1, 2023.

“The partnership admissions reflect our confidence in the future, and our unwavering determination to keep meeting the needs of our clients and further deliver on our purpose of building a better working world for all stakeholders,” Anthony Oputa, regional managing partner for EY West Africa, said.

He added, “I wish them the very best as they transition into their new roles so that together, we will actualise the objectives of our business in this part of West Africa.”

Echena joined the firm in 2003 as a trainee auditor in the assurance and advisory business service line. He represents EY on the forum of Central Bank of Nigeria and external auditors of banks, the ICAN presidential ad hoc committee on the workability of joint audits in Nigeria.

Oshikoya, a banking and capital market assurance professional, joined EY as an experienced associate in February 2011. While Erimona holds a degree in banking and finance from Lagos State University. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and he holds an Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

Athora has over 19 years of in-depth experience in tax advisory and tax consulting services, having worked in the public-sector tax authority and in professional practice while Ogunoiki is an associate partner with 15 years of experience as a risk consultant and as a one-time deputy chief risk officer of a leading Nigerian bank.

Onobhayedo joined EY 10 years ago as West Africa Talent Leader. She has a wealth of experience spanning over 20 years both as a management consultant and generalist, playing in strategic capacity and driving initiatives that enable business performance. While Dada joined EY assurance service line in March 2004 as a staff. He was promoted to associate director in October 2015.

Ezeogu is a technology risk enthusiast. She joined EY in October 2014 and left in January 2018 to join one of the FUGAZ Banks in Nigeria. She rejoined EY in February 2022, as an associate director, to help stabilise the technology risk team. She is a trained electrical and electronics engineer with certifications in Information Systems Audit (CISA), Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), Cobit and TOGAF 9.

Balogun started her professional career when she joined EY in March 2006. She acquired international experience while on mobility to the EY office in London where she worked on client engagements across diverse industries.