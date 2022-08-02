Ellah Lakes appoints Paul Farrer as Deputy Managing Director

Ellah Lakes Plc has appointed Paul Farrer as its new deputy managing director to drive its operational growth and overall development.

Before this appointment, Farrer was the country manager for Innscor International, then the group executive director & chief operating officer of Food Concepts Plc.

“We are very happy and excited about the extremely valuable addition of Paul to the team. He has a proven track record both internationally and in Nigeria,” said Chuka Mordi, the chief executive officer of Ellah Lakes while commenting on the appointment in a statement.

“We have set ambitious growth targets for Ellah Lakes Plc, and Paul Farrer possesses the wealth of experience required to develop companies in the challenging Nigerian environment,” he said.

Read also: NACC appoints Wofai Samuel as director of communications, government relations & advocacy

“We are very glad to welcome him on board to strengthen the Ellah Lakes Executive team,” he added.

Farrer’s last seven years in the Nigerian private sector have been spent as the CEO of Nascon Allied Industries PLC, leading a team of over 600 staff. NASCON Allied Industries Plc and also listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited.

He will be responsible for the operational growth and development of the company and the expansion of the Ellah Lakes Staple Crop Processing Zones (SCPZ’s) strategy across Nigeria.