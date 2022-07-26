NACC appoints Wofai Samuel as director of communications, government relations & advocacy

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has appointed Wofai Samuel who is an International Communications Executive as the director of communications, government relations and advocacy by the board of the chamber.

In an employment letter made available to BusinessDay, the appointment takes effect on Monday 1st of August, 2022, where She will report directly to the director-general of the Chamber and serve as a member of the senior management team.

As a primary ambassador of the chamber, Samuel is responsible for conceptualizing and overseeing the execution of communications on all fronts including media outreaches, digital and social media, internal & external communications, events and publications as well as fostering working relationship with public office holders at the local, state and federal levels in Nigeria and the United States.

Samuel previously served as director of communication & external affairs to the UK-Liberia Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in London.

Read also: AFREXIM, NACC, experts seek solutions to challenges impeding AfCFTA

She brings with her, about 10 years of diversified international experience through her work as communications chair for International Organizations in India, The United Arab Emirates, Italy, The United Kingdom, The United States of America, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Indonesia to name a few.

She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology and Environmental Biology from the University of Calabar, an Advanced Diploma in Human Resources and Organisational Management from the University of Lagos and was nominated for an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership & Management from the Commonwealth University of London.

The NACC was created in 1960 to foster bilateral relations between United States of America and Nigeria, the Chamber plays a vital role in the advancement of United States-Nigeria trade and investment relations by bringing together key business partners from both countries and serving as a catalyst to improve existing commercial ties.