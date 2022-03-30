Eko Disco appoints Tinuade Sanda as its first female MD/CEO

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced the appointment of Tinuade Sanda as its new managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), taking over from Adeoye Fadeyibi, who was in charge for four years.

With her appointment, she becomes the company’s first female MD/CEO. As the company’s chief treasury and taxes officer in 2013, she executed several revenue generation efforts and handled crucial projects, making a significant contribution to the company’s growth.

She is expected, according to the board of directors, to build on the affiliate accomplishments of the previous few years while gradually advancing and setting a new course for efficient service delivery and outstanding business sustainability.

“Sanda will lead the next phase of the Company’s growth by aggressively reducing ATC&C losses, increasing energy reliability/availability and improving the Company’s customer satisfaction index,” the board of directors stated in a statement seen by BusinessDay.

She earned a second-class upper in Financial Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Edinburgh Business School, Herriot Watt University in Scotland.

She has a diverse set of credentials ranging from, a fellow of the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria, the institute of management consultants in the United States, and the institute of professional financial managers in London, as well as an associate member of the risk management association of Nigeria and the institute of directors in Nigeria.

She was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in Financial Management and Entrepreneurship by the Senate and Governing Council of ICON University of Management Science and Technology, Benin, on December 5, 2020.