FG targets Zungeru hydropower for 2,630GW clean electricity

In an effort to boost electricity supply across the country, the Federal Government has disclosed plans to ensure the quick completion of the Zungeru Hydropower, expected to deliver 2,630GWh of clean renewable electricity.

Minister of state for power, Goddy Jeddy Agba disclosed this while witnessing the non-load test on Unit 1 of the 700MW Zungeru Hydropower project in Niger State.

According to him, the implementation of the project is aimed to further enhance the engineering and technical knowledge acquisition of the Nigerian engineers in line with Presidential Order No 5 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The dam is built of a new engineering technology utilising the Roller-compacted Concrete (RCC) which has ensured the shortening of the completion of the core civil construction period by over 2 years while the Electro-mechanical components especially the 4-units Francis turbines are from the reputable world-class Original Equipment Manufacturers, General Electric, ” he said.

Agba further stated that the economic benefits of the project for the people of Niger State would include: water supply schemes for the community, dry season farming and irrigation, flood control mechanism.

Others include aqua-tourism opportunities, increased economic and social well-being of the host community.

According to him, over 300 key and highly skill professionals are to be engaged upon completion of Zungeru Hydropower project.

In his remark, Johnson Bamidele Olorunsola Adewumi, chairman, Decrown West Africa Company Ltd on behalf of the Decrown – Tractebel Joint Venture said on completion of the project, the Federal Republic of Nigeria will have delivered a world-class project by every standard.

“This project will deliver 2,630GWh of clean renewable electricity annually from the second largest dam reservoir in Nigeria,” he said.