Edmark perfects plan to build smart city, create jobs for Nigerians

As part of its commitment to providing luxury living in Nigeria and reducing unemployment among the citizens, Edmark City Development Company Limited says it is building Edmark City, adding that contract for the superstructure has been awarded to Al Mansour Engineering and Contracting Limited.

The superstructure located along the Lekki Epe Expressway by Third Roundabout in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, stands in a central address, making it a great investment towards building a modern and luxury lifestyle.

Bien Wapanio, Chief Operating Officer of Edmark Nigeria, explained in Lagos recently that the smart city was designed to suit everyday individul lifestyle, reducing the cost of living by offering a home in a workplace where workers can operate.

Wapanio disclosed that the project slated to be completed by 2024, will reduce the cost of transportation, increase workforce and create employment opportunities for Nigerians that will leverage the potential of the city to eradicate poverty, traffic Jam, and offer mall living experience, among others.

“This smart city was designed and shaped to create a modern and sustainable urban environment for people to shop, work, live and play at the heart of the growing city of Lekki, Lagos. With urbanization rates climbing globally, pressure is mounting to make cities more efficient, using innovation and technology to manage the challenges of urban sustainability that will lead to improved productivity, modernisation and also foster economic growth,” Wapanio said.

According to the company, Al Mansour Engineering and Contracting Company possesses a long standing track record and reputation for delivering excellent superstructure services , adding that they believe that the company would deliver while Edmark City would achieve greater heights as a superstructure with quality finishing.

The project is in line with the Lagos State government’s vision to be a mega city and will be the first smart city and block chain-powered real estate in Africa, offering an affordable luxury living and a centre for business, education, entertainment and research development

Sam Low Ban Chai, the CEO of Edmark International, disclosed that Edmark City investment remained his vision in helping the country’s growth since the company started its operations.

“Nigeria remains pivotal towards the growth of Edmark in Africa and we want to see its people and communities prosper through our vision and products to promote healthy, holistic well-being.

“ As a means of giving back to the country, Edmark remains in Nigeria to continually contribute to infrastructure development and human resources. We see a long and bright future here in Nigeria,” Low said.

He added that Edmark City would leverage innovative ways to coordinate all essential services.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Al Mansour Engineering, Wael Mansour noted that the world was changing rapidly and the way people live must contribute to robust growth of economies which is why people must be up to their game with a great sense of focus as transition to smart cities and communities couldn’t be more urgent.

Donald Anij, property consultant for Edmark City said that the city would provide an empowering environment that truly complements a desired modern lifestyle for the people of Nigeria.

He promised that similar to other smart cities like Taipei, London, Barcelona, and Dubai, Edmark City would put Nigeria on the world map and offer investment opportunities for both foreign and local investors and businesses partnerships with federal and state government.