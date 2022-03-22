Ace Real Estate empowers over 500 young Nigerians at sales conference

Ace Real Estate Development Limited, a youth eccentric real estate firm in Lagos recently held its sales conference where it empowered over 500 attendees at its corporate office in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Tagged “Sold Out Series,” the conference was an eye-opener for participants as each of the speakers revealed secrets to succeeding in the real estate business, digital tools to explore in sales and marketing, and how to prospect clients and make informed decisions as an entrepreneur.

The speakers at the conference were Ayobami Akindipe, the founder and CEO of ACE, Paul Foh, seasoned sales coach and Chigozie Okwara, founder of Africa’s largest freelance platform Softworkxyz.

Speaking on the purpose of the sold-out series, Ayobami Akindipe, Ace CEO, said “Our company’s mission is to make real estate investment accessible for young Nigerians and we cannot achieve this without educating them about the real estate business, and debunking several myths about it.

“What we’re doing here today isn’t just about creating a sales force, it’s about bringing together a team of wealth makers who would challenge all the wrong narratives about real estate.”

He added that “We don’t just want young Nigerians to succeed selling real estate, we want them to become real estate investors, and property owners.

The guest speakers, on the other hand, encouraged the attendees to remain focused on their goals while exposing them to the secret of prospecting clients in real estate, and the digital tools available at their disposal to help them grow as entrepreneurs.

For participants, it was an eye-opening session as many of them could not contain the joy of being able to attend the event.

One of the participants Chukwuebuka Augustine, describe the event as unprecedented, he said “I am privileged to be a part of this experience, it’s an amazing event, I am certain I am no longer the same person I was when I came here, what I’ve learned from experts today will help me do better as a person. I want to say thank you to Ace for putting this together.”