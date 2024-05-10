Ebenezer Olufowose replaces Tunde Odukale as chairman of FirstBank

….ends his 12-year on the board

Tunde Hassan-Odukale has officially stepped down as Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, following the expiration of his tenure, FirstBank

Ebenezer Olufowose has been appointed as the new Chairman. Olufowose, who joined the FirstBank Board as a Non-Executive Director in April 2021, brings a robust portfolio of experience spanning over three decades in the financial sector.

Prior to his new role, Olufowose served as the Group Managing Director of First Ally Capital Limited, a notable investment banking firm in Lagos.

FBN Holdings disclosed this in an official filing of the company published on the Nigerian Exchange.

Tunde Hassan-Odukale exit marks the end of a 12-year tenure on the board, whichi is in line with the tenure guidelines set by the Central Bank of Nigeria for Non-Executive Directors.

He joined the Board of First Bank of Nigeria Limited as a Non-Executive Director in 2011. He is the Managing Director of Leadway Assurance Company Limited.