Meet Segun Alebiosu, acting CEO of FirstBank

Following Sola Adeduntan’s resignation from First Bank, Segun Alebiosu, has been appointed as the acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for an interim period.

Adeduntan was still attending the World Bank/IMF spring meetings in Washington when he notified the FirstBank board of his intention to leave with effect from today April 20, eight full months to the expiration of his term, BusinessDay earlier reported.

Segun Alebiosu joined FirstBank in 2016 as the Group Executive/Chief Risk Officer. Before the recent appointment, he was the Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, and Executive Compliance Officer, a position he held from January 2022.

He has over 28 years of banking experience, a career he started with Oceanic Bank (now Eco Bank) in 1991, and rose to become the Regional Manager, Eastern Zone in January 2000.

He also served as the Chief Risk Officer, at the Coronation Merchant Bank, as the Chief Credit Risk Officer, at the African Development Bank, Group and as the Group Head of Credit Policy & Deputy Chief Risk Officer at the United Bank for Africa.

Alebiosu is an alumnus of Havard Business School and Havard School of Government. He is also an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial relations and Personnel Management and a master’s degree in international law and diplomacy.

He has also attended the London School of Economics and Political Science where he obtained a master’s degree in development studies.

He belongs to several professional bodies including the Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Nigeria Insitute of Management, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.