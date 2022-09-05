Dradrock unveils bulverton hills to woo Abuja market

Dradrock Real Estate Limited, a property development company championing positive disruption of the real estate development and construction sectors in Nigeria has unveiled its first high-end estate in Abuja following its recent expansion into the federal capital.

Notable for developing award-winning luxury residences such as Millennial Bay Towers – a multi-residential twin-tower high rise in Lekki Phase 1, Dradrock is set to break its own record as it introduces Bulverton Hills to the Abuja property market. Bulverton Hills is a fusion of fully-detached duplexes and terraces in Guzape, Abuja.

Bulverton Hills is situated in one of Abuja’s newly unlocked real estate hotspots with an increasingly growing market demand for premium and exclusive residential spaces. The Guzape property market boasts an average of 6.96 percent yield per annum.

Guzape is a dominantly residential neighborhood with an array of commercial and recreational spaces to indulge residents in rejuvenating activities. The exclusive hilly nature of the neighborhood provides residents with a picturesque view of Abuja while giving them a resort-like life.

Read also: Real Estate firms partner to develop 10,000 smart homes for civil servants, others

Aisha Ahmed, branch manager, Dradrock Abuja, stated that Bulverton Hills as a project follows the legacy of the company to provide novel housing solutions with the highest industry standard that satisfy every luxury need of home buyers and yield significant returns for investors.

While speaking with the press at the closed-door launch event, she reiterated that Bulverton Hills was born out of multiple in-depth researches of the market and creating opportunities for Nigerians at home and abroad to own a property that will compare with international luxury residences.

According to her, Bulverton Hills features top-notch facilities and amenities such as private cinemas, private swimming pools, private elevators, Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), Biometric access control, Uninterrupted power supply, central water heating, CCTV security surveillance, pre-wired smart homes with features of upgrade, and smart home installations, dedicated Wi-Fi, private study, and expansive outdoor terraces with lush green lawns for barbeque and grills.