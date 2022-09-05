Real Estate firms partner to develop 10,000 smart homes for civil servants, others

Real Estate firm, Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, has partnered Casa Cubana Homes to develop 10,000 mass housing units for civil servants and low income earners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Apka Stephen, chairman, Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, while announcing this in a statement, informed that the housing scheme would be called Hill City Community, and would feature a variety of building designs and smart homes systems for everyone regardless of their financial capability.

The chairman, while expressing delight that the project would address the needs of the underserved said: “I have always prayed to God to help me find a lasting solution to the housing difficulties our dear hardworking civil servants and those the society has classified as low-income earners face.

“They stabilise the economy yet cannot build a house for themselves because of the cost. This is why we partnered another vibrant real estate firm, Casa Cubana chaired by my brother Obi Cubana to come up with this project.

“We have always built for the high and mighty in places like Guzape, Jabi, Wuye, Asokoro, Katampe, and recently our new Dawn and Casa Cubana golf resort in Kukwaba. But, this project is different from others. This is our way of saying thank you to our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters for their dedication and passion to our nation. The project will be located in a fast developing and secure district in the FCT,” he added.

Stephen further said that the firm planned to reach other major cities and states such as Lagos, Enugu, Delta and Anambra. He noted that the real estate company was established in 2017 in response to the growing need in Africa and Nigeria for affordable and luxurious housing.