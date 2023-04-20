Devon King woos customers with promo

PZ Wilmar, a fast-moving Consumer Goods company in Nigeria has announced its latest Devon King’s mega-millionaire promo in a bid to appreciate its consumers.

According to a statement by the company, the campaign is aimed at rewarding loyal consumers with airtime and cash prizes.

“The pan-Nigeria Devon King’s Mega Millionaire promo campaign which will run for six weeks from April 11-May 26 2023, allows consumers with multiple entries to win lots of airtime as well as amazing cash prizes,” it said.

It said instant airtime can be earned once using the unique PIN numbers which are then sent to 8011, while weekly draws will be held every Friday for the duration of the campaign as an electronic raffle draw.

Chioma Mbanugo, head of marketing at PZ Wilmar added that they are excited to launch the promo campaign as a way of appreciating these consumers for their continued support and loyalty through the tough times,

“We recognize that times have been tough, and we want to do our part to make things a little easier for our consumers by rewarding their loyalty and unending support for Devon King’s Cooking Oil,” she said.