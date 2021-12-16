DataPro rating watch digital platform goes live

DataPro, the Technology-driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA) on Friday 3rd December 2021 made live its Rating Watch Digital Platform.

This followed the launch of the Digital Platform during its highly successful Webinar on Credit Rating Imperatives for Issuers and Investors jointly organized with the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN) in October 2021.

According to the Chief Rating Officer of the Rating Agency, Oladele Adeoye, the Rating Watch Digital Platform is expected to assist Capital Market Stakeholders including Regulators, Institutional Investors and other professionals in decision making and data gathering.

The Rating Platform is a Web Dashboard available on the company’s website that affords the members of the public a quick glance at the Rating highlights of the Corporate Entities, Bonds, Funds, Commercial Paper and Sub-Nationals.

The Platform also provides the Rating Trends of Entities and Instruments that have been rated by the Company over a given period of time.

In its forward-looking approach at deepening the Debt Market in Nigeria lately, DataPro has intensified efforts in promoting the value proposition of Credit Rating Agencies at driving market efficiency.

It is expected that with more socialization and sensitization of the Nigerian public about the tremendous investment opportunities within the regulated Capital Market, the urge to patronize Ponzi Scheme and other illegal investment avenues will be greatly curtailed.