Loewe Technology launches in Nigeria

Loewe, an international brand for audio visual and consumer electronics based in Kronach Germany has officially launched in Nigeria as Courtleigh Investment Limited becomes the official and exclusive distributor for Loewe brand in Nigeria and West Africa countries.

Loewe has also set up dedicated after sales service services in Nigeria and has made available spare parts to support the technical side of the business.

Speaking during the launch of the brand, Omodunke Adelakun, CEO Loewe said “We are thrilled and excited that Nigerian consumers can now have access to the Loewe product range, which appeals to the intrinsic taste and expectations of the Nigerian consumer.

“We appreciate the Loewe brand for its resilience over the years which resonate with us as people, the user friendliness and quality built in all aspects with extra focus and attention to craftsmanship,” Adelakun said.

Adelakun noted that Loewe are the pioneers of television production in the world and since its establishment in 1923, Loewe has been shaping the industry with its iconic products and technical innovations and has received numerous awards for its elegant designs and superior performance.

As a premium brand for superior consumer electronics, Adelakun stressed that Loewe is committed to sourcing first class materials, high quality craftsmanship and a unique and timeless design.

“Loewe develops its products at its German headquarters and has its own production facilities with automated production line and handmade fabrication for OLED devices entirely made in Germany.

“The products are backed up with world class after sales service. Loewe Technology Nigeria Limited is part of the network of dealers all over the world and we guarantee the sustainability of all our products,” she explained.

She said the product will be available at Loewe Gallery in Lagos and with its online partners, Konga and Jumia.

Also, speaking during the launch, Adeboye Adebiyi, COO Loewe Technology Nigeria Limited said Loewe comes with OLED-Technology which stands for bright and natural colour, perfect contrast from the deepest black to the purest white.

Adebiyi said the technology has detailed sharpness with very fast movements and in addition to impressive blacks and pleasing tones of dark colours, the OLED technology of Loewe bild v enables brilliant colour reproduction.

“Against the black background, colors appear exceptionally bright and vivid. The powerful stereo sound system has a closed bass reflex box; the six integrated drivers produce 80 watts of voluminous total music output.

“The Loewe bild is a smart TV that stores your personal streaming favorites at the touch of a button. Users can quickly navigate their way through the new menu and access VoD services logically with the direct buttons on the remote control,” he said.