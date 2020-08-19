Cititrust promotes Afolabi Martins to Group Executive Director, Finance

Cititrust holdings Plc has announced the promotion of Afolabi Martins to Group Executive Director, Finance & Strategy. Prior to the promotion, he was the company’s Group Chief Finance Officer.

Afolabi holds a Bsc in Economics from Lagos State University, MSC Economics from the University of Lagos and M.phil. Development Finance from the University of Stellenbosch, Cape Town South Africa.

He is an Associate of the chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and Fellow of Chartered Institute of Accountants of Nigeria.

Afolabi has a cumulative 20 years work experience in the Nigerian financial and capital markets.

He has previously worked with a number of capital market companies, including, Futureview Financial Services Ltd, Standard Alliance Capital and Assets Management and was also Chief Executive Officer of Kinley Securities Ltd.