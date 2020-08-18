COVID-19: Cititrust Holdings commended by Oyetola for supporting Osun Govt

Cititrust Holdings Plc, a leading financial and investments services provider in Africa, has been commended by Adegboyega Oyetola, the Osun State governor, for its support for the state’s COVID-19 containment efforts.

Oyetola in a letter dated August 6, 2020, which he personally signed, expressed the appreciation of the government and people of the state to the management of the company for the far reaching support it provided for the state, especially during the period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Cititrust, through its special COVID-19 Support Initiative, provided food items worth millions of naira to the Osun State government during the period of the nationwide lockdown to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on residents of the state.

The company also extended similar gestures to Lagos State Government through the Onigbongbo State Constituency, in addition to monetary donations to Health Emergency Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, for the purchase of medical equipment, and to the CBN COVID-19 Response Account.

The letter by the Osun State governor reads, “I bring to you, warm greetings from the good people and Government of the State of Osun. On behalf of the good people and Government of the State of Osun, I wish to acknowledge your kind contribution towards cushioning the effect of Corona virus pandemic in the State.

“It will be placed on record that your contribution has really gone a long way in assisting the 21- Man Osun State COVID-19 Committee, which was set up to cushion the effect of the lockdown and restriction of movements placed on citizens across the State occasioned by the Pandemic, achieve its set objectives. Your kind gesture has given us hope that we can rise above all odds towards advancing our development as a people in the face of daunting challenges.

“In the same vein and for the avoidance of doubt, your intervention, as a major stakeholder in this challenging period, has really boosted our morale towards facing the surge headlong.

“While I am thanking you once again for your timely and kind intervention, please accept the assurances of my best wishes and warm regards.”

Reacting to the development in a statement, on Sunday, Yemi Adefisan, the Group Chief Executive of Cititrust Holdings Plc said the company has continued to make greater investments in its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives with a view to providing continued support for the government in all the countries it operates across Africa until the COVID-19 pandemic is defeated.

“Cititrust Group will continue to support sovereigns and sub-sovereings in providing support to the vulnerable and less privileged in the society on a quarterly basis until the effects of the pandemic is reduced to a manageable level,” Adefisan stated.

He expressed appreciation to the Osun State government for deeming it fit to acknowledge Cititrust’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

