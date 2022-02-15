Chi Farms, Hendrix Genetics expand partnership on layer day-old chicks production

Chi Farms Ltd., an agribusiness company in Nigeria and a member of TGI Group, recently announced its partnership expansion with Hendrix Genetics, which will increase the production of layer day-old chicks in Nigeria.

Chi Farms has been the exclusive breeding partner for Hendrix Genetics’ ISA Brown Layer Chicks for the past 16 years. The farm breeds ISA Brown breeder chicks at its Grandparent Stock (GPS) farm, while it breeds commercial layer chicks at its Parent Stock (PS) farm.

The ISA Brown Layers are considered the most suitable layer breed for the climatic conditions in Nigeria, hence their success so far.

Over the years, ChiFarms has strengthened and diversified its product ranges and services in poultry, aquaculture, fish feed, cattle breeding and fattening, meat and meat processing.

It also offers a range of other services including technical support services, laboratory services and training institutes for capacity building and manpower development.

Tunji Olaitan, the managing director of Chi Farms, said Chi Farms’ continuous investment in expansion programmes and partnerships aims to exceed quality expectations with premium quality products, improve business processes, and increase capabilities to meet market demands.

“Our strategic expansion program will respond to demand forecasts in the short, mid and long term by providing both breeder chicks and commercial layer chicks in response to market demands. We are also committed to developing our pen houses and hatchery capacities. Upgrades on the existing infrastructure in line with continuous technical improvements are being carried out for world-class poultry management,” said Olaitan.

Peter Arts, the area manager for Africa at Hendrix Genetics, said the strategic partnership will help deepen poultry farming as an industry in Nigeria. “We are excited to expand the scope of our partnership with Chi Farms to continue to improve breed quality, increase production volume to meet market demands, and provide technical training through our breeding programmes”.

Chi Farms and Hendrix Genetics have also stated that they will jointly invest in a special poultry training centre for local farmers in Nigeria. “The special poultry training centre is currently under construction. It will consist of demonstration pen houses, equipment and classrooms to provide technical training for the customers and partners of Chi Farms and other interested parties,” said Martin Middernacht, executive director, Chi Farms, while commenting on the commitments towards capacity building.