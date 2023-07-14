Chapel Hill Denham named best investment bank in Nigeria at Euromoney Awards

Chapel Hill Denham has been named “Best Investment Bank in Nigeria” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023, in London United Kingdom. This award is the firm’s eighth as Best Investment Bank in Nigeria, within the last ten years.

Bolaji Balogun, chief executive officer, Chapel Hill Denham said, “We are honoured yet again, to receive this recognition from Euromoney. This award is a testament to our strong commitment to delivering results and a relentless pursuit of excellence to meet the needs of stakeholders within our ecosystem”.

“We continue investing to find the best talent and improve our client experience and proud to lead the teams at Chapel Hill Denham, working to serve our clients and deepen Nigeria’s financing markets,” he said.

Chapel Hill Denham has a simple and powerful model focused on investment banking and investment management. The firm is Nigeria and Africa’s leading independent investment bank and Nigeria’s leading alternative asset manager, as well as impact investment firm.

The firm’s business is focused on areas accretive to Africa and Nigeria’s economic development and targeted to Renewable Infrastructure, Real Estate, Digital and Financial Inclusion, Gender and SMEs, Healthcare, Education, Creative and Media.