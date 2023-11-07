Casava CEO urges insurance tech firms to seize opportunities in Africa

Bode Pedro, CEO, Casava has called on insurance technological firms (Insurtech) to take advantage of the massive opportunity in Africa.

Pedro made the call while speaking at the Black Founders Meetup on day two of ITC Vegas, a global gathering of insurance innovation organised by Connectiv Holdings with support from McKinsey & Company.

The world’s largest gathering for insurance innovation, ITC offers unparalleled access to the most comprehensive global community of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry leaders, with more than 9,000 industry experts coming together from across the globe.

Casava, which is Nigeria’s first 100 percent digital insurance company is the fastest growing insurtech startup in Africa.

According to the CEO, the African market for insurance premiums remains astronomic despite recently projected growth in written insurance premiums, with less than 5percent of its 1.47 billion citizens insured.

“That is changing now with a projected record 30percent annual growth in gross written insurance premiums in Nigeria alone. We will now have over 5 million Nigerians insured. Even though that’s a record, 5 million in a country with a population of 200 million people is a massive opportunity,” Pedro said.

He noted that despite the poor insurance figures on the continent, Africans are still taking on the world and excelling in multiple industries, including music, movies, sports, and the arts.

“Imagine what Africa will be like in 10 years when millions of folks can be given a new beginning with Insurance. Insurance will give the finest of Africa the bedrock to dream, aspire and thrive. Today, Africans are moving from consumers to producers. Tomorrow, Africans will become innovators and world changemakers,” he said.

“As the world ages, Africa erupts—youthful, vibrant, unstoppable. In 20 years, one in four humans will be African – her true natural resource,” he said, highlighting the potential of the African continent.

Pedro also called attention to the astronomical growth of enterprises on the continent in recent times. “You can be astounded by our enterprise with over 300 million micro and small business owners and especially the rise of the African tech entrepreneurs pulling in over $5 billion in startup funding in 2021.”

He then expressed his firm’s readiness to facilitate the adoption of insurance schemes on the continent “by digitally powering a community of agents and partners to provide Nigerians and eventually all of Africa, young and old, with affordable, accessible, valuable and delightful insurance protection so that these fine Africans can thrive and prosper.”

Speaking after the event, which concluded with an Afro-Fusion Showcase, Tunde Salako, CEO of Africa Insurtech Lab revealed that the Black Founders Meetup and Casava’s collaboration with the Afro-Fusion showcase was to position the continent to attract more opportunities.

“We wanted to use this event to spotlight the beauty of the African continent, knowing that it would engender more economic collaborations,” he said.

According to him, the showcase successfully highlighted Nigeria and Africa’s creativity, beauty and contributions to the world. “The results are promising, and I look forward to seeing the conversations that have started here materialise into full collaborations in the months to come,” he added.