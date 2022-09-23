Bukka Hut donates foods to Candlelight Foundation for less privileged

Bukka Hut, a quick service restaurant in Lagos, has donated food packs to the Candlelight Foundation’s soup kitchen in Surulere, Lagos to feed the less privileged as part of the activities to mark this year’s World Charity Day.

At the event, which took place on one of the service days, Victoria Oboh, the head of Operations at Bukka Hut, said that World Charity Day is recognised by the United Nation with an aim of sensitising people, NGOs, and stakeholders to help people in need.

She said Bukka Hut Restaurant donated packs of food to the Candlelight as NGO that feeds 200 persons.

“The donation was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at people empowerment and giving back to society. We support communities and impact lives positively,” Oboh said.

Uzoamaka Okeke, the executive director of the Candlelight Foundation thanked Bukka Hut and called on other firms to emulate the kind gesture demonstrated.

“We see this as a start of a new mutually beneficial relationship and we hope that other organisations find us worthy for their CSR vehicle in the future,” she said.

Established in 2017, the Candlelight Foundation has provided for over 1000 hungry persons in line with its mission of catering to the poor and mitigating hunger. It also woos food eateries to support the cause of feeding the less privileged persons.