Liberty Family Foundation gift new home to The Candlelight Foundation

Liberty Family Foundation (LFF), a United States-based non-profit organisation, has donated a total of $31,700 to The Candlelight Foundation to secure a 5-year lease on a property in Surulere area of Lagos State.

The property will serve as The Candlelight Foundation’s soup kitchen where free meals will be given to the hungry in the society.

Michael Liberty, founder and entrepreneur, who made the generous contribution through the foundation, said the donation was in honour of Mary ‘Mae’ McCarthy Liberty, his late mother.

He described Mae as a generous and cheerful woman who always helped those in need.

According to Liberty, the mission of the LFF is to help those in need and inspire other civic leaders and individuals to do the same, thereby, improving the quality of life for all.

As a multi-faceted entrepreneur, who has built his fortune and success through remarkable vision and diversified approach towards creating cutting-edge niches in numerous industries, Liberty has delved into many sectors including real estate, textile, retail, and technology over the course of three decades.

Liberty, who believes in giving back to communities locally and globally, recently set his focus on launching Virtual Banking Network (VBN) which is a cloud-based enterprise software network that solves real-world problems for financial operators and their customers.

According to The Candlelight, the donation would enable them to expand their Street Kids-to-School programme by providing a safe location to house and support the kids in their scholarship programme.

Reacting to the donation, The Candlelight Foundation said it would name the soup kitchen ‘Mae’s Kitchen’ to honour Mae McCarthy Liberty’s legacy.

Uzoamaka Okeke, the executive director of the Candlelight Foundation, said the donation is coming at the perfect time as Candlelight is beginning to see a growing number of people in need of its service in the community.

“We the Candlelight Family want to appreciate and recognise the Liberty Family Foundation for this generous donation. It will go a long way in helping us with our existing work as well as expanding our street kids to school programme and other programmes being developed,” she said.

While expressing profound gratitude to the donor, Okeke said that the new home is currently undergoing repairs and will be open to the public in April.