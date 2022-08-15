Brill Realty targets Gen Z and millennial for real estate investment

Brill Realty Limited, a Lagos-based property development company, is championing the drive for real estate investment opportunities, targeted at Gen Z and millennial investors with the launching of affordable landed property in the suburban Lagos community of Epe.

Leveraging on the success of her first product named Beulah Ville; the real estate firm introduced a new product last December called Beulah Ville Annex around Ikorodu-Epe and Epe.

With Beulah Ville Annex which primarily comprises land offers, the firm aims to demystify the wrong perception that middle-class citizens cannot own property, as the property is situated around popular landmarks in the Epe axis such as LASUED, Yabatech, Epe-Campus, Epe Resort and Spa and the Pan Atlantic University.

Boluwatife Babarinde, managing director Brill Realty Limited, stated that the company has always concentrated its effort on designing and introducing reliable and profitable Real Estate investments, as a social enterprise strategy to encourage more millennial and young Nigerians to key into the real estate business.

“With the introduction of Beulah Ville Annex, Brill Realty Limited is steadily extending home-ownership opportunities to this age groups, among others; classes that has been largely overlooked by development firms as many may not afford the outright payment or short payment tenure associated with genuine developments in Lagos with verifiable title documents,” Babarinde said.

Babarinde added that a parcel of land in the Estate hoover at an average price tag of N2 million, far below the benchmark market value in the axis, adding that the firm has put in-place flexible payment options for buyers.

Other benefits of the scheme, he said, include the non-encroachment of the illicit land grabbers, property touts and unskilled speculators, as all title documents are usually duly signed, sealed and delivered to the buyers under the scheme, upon the completion of the payments, devoid of any hidden charges.

“We don’t need to talk about how good the market is. The only thing I need to say is, to key into the system, flow along and flourish along,” Babarinde added.

As a youth-centered firm, the CEO reinstated that Brill Realty Limited aims to build products that enhance the quality of life while providing realistic solutions to seemingly complex challenges in the real estate venture.

“The real estate enterprise, if diligently harnessed, maintains a spiral growth index, often resulting to a Win-Win outcome for all stakeholders,” Babarinde stated.