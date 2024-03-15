BATNF to empower 300 Bauchi women with poultry project

The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has launched a poultry project targeting 300 rural and vulnerable women in Bauchi State in a bid to enhance the livelihoods of their families.

According to a statement, the initiative which is centred on poultry production, seeks to generate income, promote gender equality and alleviate poverty in vulnerable communities.

“As part of efforts to improve the livelihood of rural smallholder farmers and their families in Bauchi State, the BATN Foundation has implemented a poultry project to support 300 rural and vulnerable women in Bauchi State,” the statement said.

The foundation partnered with stakeholders such as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, to ensure the project’s effectiveness which aided in beneficiary selection and ensured alignment with national agricultural development goals, and the Bauchi State ADP Office, which provided local expertise and facilitated beneficiary selection through established networks.

Other partners include Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, supplying high-quality boiler birds and offering technical support, and Eco-lead Imperial Engineering & Global Services Limited, managing project implementation from beneficiary selection to training and input distribution.

Oludare Odusanya, general manager of BATNF, represented by Sadiq Abdullahi Waziri said the foundation’s dedication to enhancing the well-being of rural farmers.

He urged beneficiaries to utilize the support effectively and appealed for more gestures from individuals and corporate organisations.

Umar Maina, speaking on behalf of Eco-Lead Global Services, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration received from the Bauchi state government through BSADP.

He said the extension agents from BSADP and the ministry should continue to offer steadfast support in providing routine extension services for the beneficiaries.