BATNF empowers young agripreneurs with N10m grant

In move to nurture young agripreneurs and catalyse transformation, the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has rewarded six successful agripreneurs who entered for the 2023 edition of the Farmers For Future (F4F) grant, with the sum of N10 million.

The F4F Grant is an agricultural entrepreneurship grant designed to support young people (with viable agribusiness) with equity-free capital and other associated support they require to scale their businesses.

Over 30,000 applications coming in from this year’s edition of the F4F program, “is a resounding testament to the aspirations of Nigeria’s youth in agriculture and the profound impact of the F4F Grant,” a statement said.

Adebisi Opeyemi, CEO Pemnia Wellness, emerged as the grand prize winner and was awarded the prize of N3 million.

N2 million naira each was awarded to Edeh Felicitas, CEO, Felinech Global Company Limited, and Williams Ekwebelam, CEO, Bluefish Farm who were the first runners-up of the competition, while Bernice Oyedele, CEO, Bernice’s Farm, Ideede Nukpugi, CEO, Favorite Fishery, and Idowu Femi, CEO, FMD Agro Concept as the second runners-up were awarded N1 million each.

Alongside financial rewards, winners will also be able to access comprehensive support including technical assistance, mentorship from industry professionals, guidance with business registration, and membership in the esteemed Farmers for the Future alumni network.

“This holistic approach nurtures both agribusiness growth and personal development,” the statement said.

This innovative agricultural entrepreneurship initiative, developed in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps and Fate Foundation, demonstrates BATN Foundation’s commitment to fostering the growth of young Agripreneurs.

The F4F Grant provides equity-free capital and comprehensive support to promising youth-led agribusinesses, enabling them to scale their ventures and contribute to Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The grant serves as a catalyst for ambitious young individuals with viable agribusinesses.

Since its inception in 2019, the F4F initiative has been transformative, empowering enterprising youth to thrive in the agribusiness landscape.

“F4F stands as a beacon of opportunity, equipping winners with not only an annual cash grant but also with technical training and mentoring.”

Over the years, the transformative power of the F4F initiative unfolds in the narrative of success stories that have flourished over the years.

“Agribusinesses such as Agrohive, Agrodemy, Sokvikia Enterprises and Quotidian-V Foods have not only thrived with revenue increase of over 30 percent, but have also ignited employment opportunities for young graduates, and making an impact in society,” it said.

Adetola Oniyelu, project manager of BATNF, said: “The F4F project challenges misconceptions about agriculture and underlines our commitment to nurturing the potentials of young minds in this field.

“We firmly believe that empowering these talented agripreneurs will significantly advance Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.”