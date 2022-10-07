AvanteFly wins ‘Luxury Private Jet Of The Year’

The Luxury Network is a private membership club, within which premium companies work together for mutual business development. Their goal is to create new business partnerships between luxury brands and facilitate their joint marketing activities.

The Network recently celebrated its international Awards 2022. Various distinguished brands were given awards for their luxury products and top-notch services. Hosted at the exquisite Shangri-La Bosphorus in Istanbul, over 300 invited VIP delegates from the world were represented and recognised.

Nigerian-owned AvanteFly won ‘Luxury Private Jet Of The Year’. Bria Okonkwo is the Chief Executive Officer of Avante Groupe LLC.

AvanteFly is an exclusive digital ecosystem, redefining luxury travels, goods and services, globally. They revolutionise the way their clients access private aviation, luxury lifestyle and concierge services.

Read also: TravelTank records over 10,000 flight bookings in 1yr

From private jets to helicopters, to luxury cars and executive spaces, they have got you covered.

As the Founder/CEO of AvanteFly, Bria is a kaizen-spirited executive with hybrid management skills and strategic understanding to drive businesses, especially in emerging markets. Bria brings to the table a wealth of knowledge across borders and industries. She is a successful entrepreneur and a prolific IT/Business consultant with an in-depth foundation in innovation and technology. Bria has over 16 years of consulting experience for major international companies across various industries.

On winning the ‘Luxury Private Jet Of The Year’, speaking exclusively to Women’s Hub, she says it was a phenomenal experience.

“AvanteFly provides luxury and comfort for our distinguished clients. Excellence in service delivery is what we stand for and it shows in all we do at Avante Groupe LLC. We are honoured to be recognised on such a prestigious platform for the category we won. We thank the organisers for the world-class event and for honouring us,” Bria.