TravelTank records over 10,000 flight bookings in 1yr

TravelTank, one of Nigeria’s online travel agencies, has recorded over 10,000 flight bookings in one-year.

Since its launch on September 16 2021, the travel agency has been on a mission to make travel planning and bookings quick, fun and affordable using technology.

In a bid to celebrate its first anniversary, it organized a Webinar series recently titled, TravelTank @1: Revitalizing the Post-Covid Online Travel Experience to drive conversations around stimulating post-covid travel solutions in Nigeria and globally.

While speaking on resolving past challenges in the tourist industry, Henry Tugbiyele, founder and CEO of Expatico said one thing that cannot be taken away is that humans need to travel.

“Before the pandemic local tourism was not in the spotlight and during the pandemic that part of tourism suffered,” he said.

“The travel industry has to refocus on home first. There must be provision to get people to appreciate Nigeria as a destination.”

Similarly, Charles Chukwujekwe, the CEO of Travel Quest Limited, buttressed the point saying, “We cannot make local tourism happen without the serious input of the government.”

“Covid-19 exposed us to a lot of uncertainties and if we focus our attention on local tourism, we would reduce the FX problem we are struggling with today.”

On the other hand, Yemi Smith, the CEO of Travel tank said, “Partnership is definitely key. We need to develop strong partnerships amongst ourselves.”

“Yes, we need the government’s help, but at the same, we travel agents need to look inwards and develop partnerships with each other to allow inbound tourism to scale and flourish.”

He further added that a lot of us are distanced and in different regions, so it will take value-laced collaboration to make local tourism truly flourish in the country.

The panellists at the webinar are Charles Chukwujekwe, the CEO of Travel Quest Limited, Annabel Bonney, founder of Travevo travel & migration and Travevo properties.

Others include, Oluwabunmi Abe, founder of EasyTravelsConnect, Tochi Umezinwa, director, Fly up Travel and Tours Limited, Henry Tugbiyele Founder and CEO of Expatico and Yemi Smith, CEO of TravelTank

According to a statement, TravelTank said that within its first year, its business growth has extended exponentially, from five travel sharks to over 20 hungry travel sharks.

“From less than seven flight bookings in September 2021 to well over 10,000 bookings to date as well as an increase in its affiliate membership base from 20 to over 278 to date,” it said.