ARRHENN in partnership with Chorus Call provides remote working support for businesses amid Coronavirus pandemic

Arrhenn Limited, a Nigerian-based Investor Relations Advisory firm, is partnering with global teleconferencing solutions company, Chorus Call to enable businesses adopt work-from-home as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to shut down economic activities in Nigeria.

The partnership will allow businesses access industry-leading technology through a host of audio, video and web conferencing solutions, Arrhenn Ltd said.

“These platforms are company branded and allow you to meet, work, learn, communicate and collaborate virtually,” said Abayomi Ogunjobi, Chief Executive Officer of Arrhenn Ltd. “We believe these tools are of great service in the current conditions, and broadly within the context of the future of work.”

Ogunjobi said the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic is expected to have significant economic impact on businesses as the country implements policies aimed at curbing the spread of the disease through social-distancing.

States across Nigeria as of Wednesday had begun implementing wider measures to limit public gathering including a directive for civil servants to work from home, while some private organizations have similarly shut down their operations temporarily.

Economists have warned that businesses could be forced to lay-off some of their workforce in the face of a significant slowdown in revenue resulting from the disruption to their activities.

According to Ogunjobi, companies can however minimize loss and even increase their productivity by taking advantage of digital technology to ensure that business activities continue without putting the lives of their employees at risk.

“We can keep on engaging with each other, working for a better tomorrow whilst staying healthy and strong,” he said.

Arrhenn Ltd provides conferencing solutions for Annual General Meetings, All Parties Meetings, Sales meetings, Investor calls, Press briefings, Training and education, Telemedicine, Webcasts and Webinars, among other services.

The company has core expertise in Investor Relations, Stakeholder Engagement and Training with over thirty (30) years combined specialized experience in the financial services industry as a part of the Prosperis Holdings Group Ltd.

Clients of Arrhenn Ltd include Quoted Companies and Private Companies.

Chorus Call, on the other hand, provides premium international Audio Conferencing, Video Conferencing, Audio & Video Media Streaming, and Collaboration Tools (including iPresent and Data Presenter).

Arrhenn Ltd is in partnership with the South African business of Chorus Call, which is headquartered is the United States.