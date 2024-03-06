ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments gets new CEO

ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments Limited has appointed Rachel More-Oshodi as its new CEO, effective March 2024.

More-Oshodi, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in finance, infrastructure, and energy, brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, according to a statement.

She previously held leadership positions at Africa Total Energies, Rand Merchant Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Jobalo Oshikanlu was also appointed deputy CEO of the fund manager, effective January 1, 2024.

The appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Oshikanlu, a founding member of the ARM-Harith team, has over 25 years of experience in the legal, financial, and investment fields.

These appointments come as Tariye Gbadegesin transitions to become CEO of the Climate Investment Funds in Washington DC.

“We are thrilled to have More-Oshodi lead ARM-Harith. Her remarkable track record in managing multi-country, multi-business platforms, and her profound understanding of energy and infrastructure investment across Nigeria, Africa, and globally, uniquely position her to drive our next growth phase,” Offong Ambah, chairman of the board said in the states

More-Oshodi noted her commitment to working with the ARM-Harith team to unlock the potential of infrastructure and renewable energy across the continent.

“Joining ARM-Harith as CEO is not just another occupation, it is a vocation. Together with the exceptional team at ARM-Harith, I am dedicated to unlocking the transformative power of infrastructure and renewable energy to catalyse economic growth and enhance the quality of life across the continent,” More-Oshodi said.