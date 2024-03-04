ARM-Harith infrastructure investments Ltd designates Mrs Rachel More-Oshodi as CEO

ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments Ltd is pleased to announce the designation of Mrs. Rachel More-Oshodi as its Chief Executive Officer, effective March 2024. This follows the recent appointment of Mrs. Tariye Gbadegesin to the role of CEO at the Climate Investment Funds in Washington DC, United States.

Mrs. More-Oshodi, a seasoned executive with over two decades of extensive expertise in finance, infrastructure and energy, steps into this role after her successful tenure as Deputy Vice President Commercial Sales & Specialties at Africa Total Energies. Previously, she held significant positions, including Head of Infrastructure Finance, West Africa at Rand Merchant Bank and roles at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IaDB) in Washington D.C. Mrs. More-Oshodi, who holds dual French and U.S. citizenship, is originally from Cameroon, further strengthening ARM-Harith’s commitment to diverse leadership and Pan-African development.

In addition, the Board has appointed Mr. Jobalo Oshikanlu as Deputy CEO of the Fund Manager, effective January 1, 2024. A foundational member of the Fund Management Team at ARM-Harith, Mr. Oshikanlu brings over 25 years of experience in commercial legal, infrastructure finance, and private equity. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Executive Director for Legal & Investments. Mr. Oshikanlu’s deep expertise and Nigerian heritage further reinforce the Fund’s commitment to nurturing African talent and expertise.

Mr. Offong Ambah, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “We are thrilled to have Mrs. More-Oshodi lead ARM-Harith. Her remarkable track record in managing multi-country, multi-business platforms, and her profound understanding of energy and infrastructure investment across Nigeria, Africa, and globally, uniquely position her to drive our next growth phase.”

Mrs. More-Oshodi added: “Joining ARM-Harith as CEO is not just another occupation, it is a vocation. Together with the exceptional team at ARM-Harith, I am dedicated to unlocking the transformative power of infrastructure and renewable energy to catalyze economic growth and enhance the quality of life across the continent. It is truly a unique opportunity to enact meaningful change, leverage our collective expertise and resources to create a thriving, resilient Africa – one that stands as a testament to what is possible when passion aligns with purpose.”

The appointment is subject to concluding the regulatory requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission and relevant authorities.

About ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments Ltd.

ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments Ltd is a leading pan-African infrastructure private equity fund management company that invests in sustainable infrastructure projects which support economic growth and development in Africa. The Fund is committed to investing in projects that have a positive impact on local communities and the economies in which it operates.