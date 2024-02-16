ALX partners LSETF, NBA on digital skills development

ALX Nigeria, a tech career accelerator, has announced strategic partnerships with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Institute of Continuing Legal Education, and financial broker, HFM on digital skills development in Nigeria.

The collaboration is expected to bridge the gap between professionals in the legal, finance and tech industries, as well as foster job creation and economic growth in Nigeria.

The tech training programs under the partnership will commence with a focus on delivering practical, hands-on learning experiences tailored to the specific needs of participants.

The ALX, ICLE, and LSETF collaboration will drive positive outcomes, empower individuals to pursue careers in technology and contribute to Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

Through the partnership, ALX will provide specialised tech training programs to members of the NBA nationwide, and all beneficiaries of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

The programs will equip participants with in-demand skills in areas such as software development, data science, and Artificial Intelligence Career Essentials (AiCE).

“We are excited to collaborate with the Nigerian Bar Association Institute of Continuing Legal Education and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to unlock new opportunities for individuals looking to transition into high-growth tech careers,” Ruby Igwe, country general manager, ALX Nigeria, said during the announcement.

According to her, ALX Nigeria is dedicated to equipping the next generation with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in the digital sector.

She said further that ALX features a vibrant community of fellows under the ALX Fellowship and their ALX Ventures community that provides support for entrepreneurs.

“By leveraging our expertise in tech education and innovation, we aim to empower professionals across various sectors to embrace digital transformation and drive sustainable economic development,” Igwe said.