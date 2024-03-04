African Alliance pays N1.1bn claims in two months

African Alliance Insurance Plc, a specialist life assurance office in Nigeria, has sustained its promise of meeting clients’ expectations, having paid out N1.1 billion in claims in the first 58 days of 2024.

The Company’s management said it’s presently charting a course to illuminate the lives of both shareholders and customers alike.

Joyce Ojemudia, managing director/CEO of the company said, “African Alliance remains committed to swiftly and professionally settling all valid claims, ensuring enduring happiness and satisfaction for our valued customers.”

From 2019 to 2023, “African Alliance exemplified this commitment by disbursing an impressive sum of over N40 billion. This substantial payment spanned diverse business units including group Life N5.1billion, Individual life N7.5 billion, Esusu N3.4 billion, Takaful N2.8 billion and Annuity N21.4 billion

“Notably, the momentum has carried into 2024, as African Alliance has proactively disbursed over N1.1 billion in claims within the initial 58 days of the year.”

Ojemudia reiterated her pledge to stakeholders, underscoring ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at propelling the African Alliance to the forefront of the life assurance business in Nigeria.

“These initiatives aim to secure a larger market share while upholding the utmost standards of integrity and placing customer satisfaction at the forefront, she said.

African Alliance will continue to be a beacon of reliability and dedication in the life assurance landscape, promising not just financial security but a journey filled with contentment and assurance for all stakeholders, the CEO said.